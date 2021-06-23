Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to Release 2020 iPhone SE – ‘Cheapest 5G iPhone Ever’

Apple has launched an important update for older iPhone and iPad owners today. While these devices aren’t supported with the latest version of iOS – missing out on the most exciting new features, designs and apps – Apple has released an update to fix a number of worrying vulnerabilities discovered inside the software. Since iPhone users with these older models aren’t used to getting excited about the arrival of new emoji or widgets… there’s less incentive to check the Settings app for new versions of iOS, compared to those with the latest handsets who are now already on tenterhooks about the upcoming features in iOS 15 coming later this year.