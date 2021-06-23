Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to Release 2020 iPhone SE – ‘Cheapest 5G iPhone Ever’

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is planning to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. Kuo made the comments in a note to investors. Kuo says the design of the new iPhone SE will be “roughly the same” as the current SE, which is based on the design of the iPhone 8. Kuo says the new iPhone SE will offer 5G support, making it the “cheapest 5G iPhone ever.” He also said the new handset will boast an updated processor.

www.mactrast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Apple Iphone#Iphone 8#Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Hidden iPhone Feature Suddenly Discovered

There are many useful features that people look for in their smartphones. The ability have two phone numbers, through the use of two SIM cards, is one prized by many. It’s an option many iPhone users like to have, but Apple has been reticent to offer this in major markets, even though all the hooks and supports are hiding inside the iPhones software and hardware.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The iPhone 12 is dominating the 5G market, despite Apple’s delayed entry

When the first 5G phones launched in the first half of 2019, iPhone 11 rumors were already saying that Apple wouldn’t release a 5G phone along with everyone else. Apple had taken its time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones before, so there was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would be late to the market. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020 until Apple finally introduced its first 5G iPhones in October. Apple equipped all four iPhone 12 models with 5G chips, and the iPhone 12 series sold better than anything else available from the competition....
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why Apple Could Kill Buttons on the iPhone

Apple’s rumored move to do away with buttons on future iPhone models could mean smaller devices, experts say. A newly revealed patent application for a "Disappearing Button or Slider" shows Apple wants to make controls nearly invisible. A buttonless design also could improve durability. It’s part of Apple’s continuing drive to make its devices as minimalist as possible.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Kuo: Apple will launch a new 5G iPhone SE in the first half of 2022

Apple will reportedly announce a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the device will feature 5G connectivity. Apple will announce a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year according to a new Ming-Chi Kuo research note seen by iMore. What's more, the new device will feature 5G and become the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever."
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Should you still buy the iPhone SE 2020? | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

The updated iPhone SE was launched in 2020 and at $399 (£419, AU$749) remains the cheapest iPhone you can buy, new, directly from Apple. But with the iPhone XR ($499, £499, AU$849) still being officially sold, as well as the more recent iPhone 12 Mini ($729, £699, AU$1,199) — along with a plethora of rivals running Android — is the iPhone SE 2020 still worth your time?
Electronicstechinvestornews.com

Satechi releases Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Last year, Apple released new Mac computers powered by the company's own M1 processors. Not only were there new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, but a new Mac mini desktop as well. More recently, Apple released a new M1-powered iMac too. I was fascinated by the new Apple Silicon processors, so earlier this year, I bought my very own Mac mini. Guess what? It is a phenomenal computer that I love very much so far. The problem with the Mac mini, however, is it doesn't come with a keyboard or mouse. This is by design, as Apple hopes Windows users will replace their current desktops with… [Continue Reading]
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Apple will turn to large iPhones in 2022

The renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some of his forecasts regarding Apple’s plans for next year and among other changes, he predicts the renewal of large iPhone models with a considerable price reduction to adapt them to the bulk of its customer base. According to Kuo, Apple will once...
Cell Phonesnewslanes.com

Apple releases emergency iOS update for older iPhone models to fix dangerous flaws

Apple has launched an important update for older iPhone and iPad owners today. While these devices aren’t supported with the latest version of iOS – missing out on the most exciting new features, designs and apps – Apple has released an update to fix a number of worrying vulnerabilities discovered inside the software. Since iPhone users with these older models aren’t used to getting excited about the arrival of new emoji or widgets… there’s less incentive to check the Settings app for new versions of iOS, compared to those with the latest handsets who are now already on tenterhooks about the upcoming features in iOS 15 coming later this year.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 12 mini production reportedly halted

It’s no secret that the iPhone 12 mini underperformed in terms of sales compared to the rest of Apple’s current iPhone lineup. Now, TrendForce is reporting that the 12 mini is no longer in production, reaching the end of its life cycle. The phone is still up on Apple’s website and will continue to sell as before until stock lasts.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iPhone 12 is the top 5G smartphone in Q1

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is their first range of devices with 5G, the handsets launched last year and according to a recent report they are the top 5G smartphone makers in Q1 of 2021. The news comes in a report from Strategy Analytics who revealed that Apple were in 1st...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple will make it easier to erase a stolen iPhone in Brazil

Last week, we reported that criminals in Brazil are stealing people’s iPhones to access bank accounts. Now, Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator based in São Paulo state, said banks are promising to create emergency centers to fight this kind of criminal activity, and Apple and Google are committed to making it easier to erase people’s stolen smartphone.