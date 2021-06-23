Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to Release 2020 iPhone SE – ‘Cheapest 5G iPhone Ever’
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is planning to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. Kuo made the comments in a note to investors. Kuo says the design of the new iPhone SE will be “roughly the same” as the current SE, which is based on the design of the iPhone 8. Kuo says the new iPhone SE will offer 5G support, making it the “cheapest 5G iPhone ever.” He also said the new handset will boast an updated processor.www.mactrast.com