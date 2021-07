When The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for Season 3, audiences will finally get an extended look at the new Sparrow Academy, first introduced (in live-action) in that time-bending twist that closed out the Season 2 finale. Fans can hardly wait to see what the gobsmacked Hargreeves super-siblings have in store for the newly introduced super-siblings after altering reality while stuck in the 1960s. In the new timeline, Colm Feore's Reginald Hargreeves is still alive, and his new Sparrow squad is headed up by Justin H. Min's also-still-alive Ben, whose Sparrow #2 is completely different than the ghostly one fans came to know in the first two seasons.