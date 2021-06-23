Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hoosiers Add Carter Smith to 2022 Class

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers are beginning to build an extremely impressive 2022 recruiting class. Following his official visit, offensive lineman Carter Smith became the seventh commit in the class. The 6’6” offensive tackle prospect from Ohio is a high three-star recruit and considered the 12th best player in the talent-rich state. He is the first offensive lineman in the class and starred at Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio and chose the Hoosiers over fellow finalists Northwestern, Tennessee and Virginia. Smith had more than 30 scholarship offers to choose from.

hoosierhuddle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hoosiers#American Football#The Indiana Hoosiers#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statecrimsonquarry.com

IU’s run on 2022 commitments continues with 3-star Ohio OT Carter Smith

What started as a good recruiting day on Sunday has turned into a week of recruiting momentum for Tom Allen’s Indiana football program. The IU coach landed his fourth commitment in four days Wednesday, securing a verbal pledge from three-star Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith. The Powell, Ohio native chose the Hoosiers from a long list of Power 5 offers that included overtures from Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Indiana StateColumbus Dispatch

What Indiana football is getting in volleyball-playing offensive tackle Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON – Carter Smith played a key role in Olentangy Liberty’s run to a state semifinal during his junior season last academic year. Just not in football. Smith — who became Indiana’s seventh commitment in the 2022 class when he announced his pledge to IU over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Northwestern and Virginia, among several others — helped the Patriots to a 20-win season and that semifinal berth this spring in volleyball, giving the big right tackle an athletic background it’s unlikely few other Big Ten prospects can match.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

IU football continues recruiting momentum, lands 3-star Ohio OT Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s impressive summer recruiting momentum continued apace Wednesday, when Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith picked the Hoosiers from a final list of suitors that also included Big Ten, ACC and SEC teams. Smith, a standout tackle and volleyball player at Columbus-area powerhouse Olentangy Liberty, announced his commitment on...
Indiana Statethedailyhoosier.com

Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith commits to Indiana

Carter Smith, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle from Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Indiana. Smith is a three-star recruit, and the No. 728 player and No. 63 offensive tackle in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He’s also the No. 20 rated player in the state of Ohio.
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade and company have added their second commitment for the class of 2022 in four-star guard Justice Williams. Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday, June 18. Williams is a 6-foot-3 170 pound guard who is ranked...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, June 20

Indiana swimming takes center stage again as multiple Hoosiers punched their ticket to Tokyo the last few days at the USA Olympic trials in Omaha. IU's Brinegar qualifies for 1,500 freestyle final: Indy Star. Apple Places 16th in 50 Free: IUHoosiers.com. Final Preliminary Session Concludes in Omaha: IUHoosiers.com. Below we...
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Adds Long Snapper Elijah Stein To Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plans to sign a long snapper and punter in the Class of 2022 and now Scott Fountain is halfway finished with that task. Arkansas will sign Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Elijah Stein, 6-3, 210, as a scholarship recruit. He announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday evening. Stein...
Michigan StateSports Illustrated

Take Two: Michigan Adds Another Commitment To The 2022 Class

It's been a solid day for the Michigan Football program on the recruiting trail. After securing the commitment of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes earlier today, the Michigan Wolverines received another commitment - this time from Belleville (Mich.) Aaron Alexander, a 6-1, 205 linebacker/athlete, announced his decision...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Aggies add QB1 for 2023 class

When it comes to quarterbacks, Jimbo usually gets what Jimbo wants. He certainly did Friday. Zachary (La.) QB Eli Holstein was targeted by coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey and the Aggie staff as other teams chased after better-known names. The plan has paid off handsomely, as Holstein committed to the Aggies June 25. The move comes just a couple of weeks after he camped in College Station and received the red carpet treatment from the Aggie coaching staff.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Iowa State adds pair of OTs to 2022 recruiting class

(Ames) -- A pair of offensive tackles committed to Iowa State over the weekend. On Friday, Marshall, Minnesota’s Deylin Hasert announced a commitment to the Cyclones. On Sunday, it was Saint Clairsville, Ohio’s Avery Henry. Hasert is ranked as the No. 4 player in Minnesota, according to the 247Sports Composite...
College Sportschatsports.com

Hoosiers add Marshall to non-conference schedule

Another week, another nugget of non-conference scheduling news for Indiana. New coach Mike Woodson now has four buy games on the books for his first season with word that IU and Marshall have agreed to a game in Bloomington this fall. The Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Chuck Landon broke news of the non-conference contest in a column last week, and Inside The Hall uncovered the detail on Tuesday morning.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin adds commitment from in-state OL to 2022 recruiting class

Wisconsin still has some work to do for the class of 2022, but the Badgers did land another in-state prospect over the weekend. For Paul Chryst and company, the Badgers currently have just two commitments for the 2022 cycle. That includes in-state lineman Barrett Nelson, who committed Saturday. According to...
College Sportscrimsonquarry.com

IU adds 3-star quarterback Josh Hoover to 2022 class

After a run on defensive players to start the 2022 recruiting cycle, Indiana landed its first offensive prospect on Tuesday. And he’s a priority target at the sport’s most important position. With a verbal pledge from three-star Texas quarterback Josh Hoover, the Hoosiers now have a passer lined up for...
BasketballFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Olivia Smith named MVP at Class Basketball All-Star Classic

South Side rising senior Olivia Smith was named the MVP of the first game of the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University on Saturday. Smith scored 19 points and had eight steals, six assists and five rebounds as her Junior White team defeated the Junior Red team, 75-66.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
FanSided

Wisconsin Football Adds 3-Star TE JT Seagreaves to 2022 Class

Things are starting to heat up now on the recruiting trail for the Wisconsin Football program. For the longest time, quarterback Myles Burkett was the only commitment for the 2022 class. But over the weekend, offensive lineman Barrett Nelson would commit, and most recently, tight end JT Seagreaves after taking his official visit.
Wake Forest, NCbloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Basketball Adds Matthew Marsh to 2021 Recruiting Class

The Wake Forest Basketball program has officially used the final scholarship for the 2021 season, adding Matthew Marsh, a 6-11 center from England. Marsh has spent most of his career playing semi-professionally in Europe, most recently for ASVEL’s youth squad in France. Last season, he averaged 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor in the Jeep Elite U21 League. He had a career high in both points and rebounds against Monaco, dropping 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He has also spent time playing basketball in Spain and his native England.