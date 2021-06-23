Hoosiers Add Carter Smith to 2022 Class

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers are beginning to build an extremely impressive 2022 recruiting class. Following his official visit, offensive lineman Carter Smith became the seventh commit in the class. The 6’6” offensive tackle prospect from Ohio is a high three-star recruit and considered the 12th best player in the talent-rich state. He is the first offensive lineman in the class and starred at Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio and chose the Hoosiers over fellow finalists Northwestern, Tennessee and Virginia. Smith had more than 30 scholarship offers to choose from.