Jerry Seinfeld Set to Direct, Star in Netflix Pop-Tarts Movie Unfrosted

By Glenn Rowley
Consequence
Consequence
 6 days ago

Have you heard the one by Jerry Seinfeld about the invention of the Pop-Tart? If not, you’re in luck because the comedian has inked a deal with Netflix to turn his stand-up joke about the iconic breakfast pastry into a full-blown movie. The Seinfeld co-creator will star in Unfrosted, the streamer’s upcoming film about the creation of Pop-Tarts. He’s also slated to both direct and write the deliciously bonkers project.

consequence.net
