Fans support Spears at court hearing: 'This is her magnum opus'

Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears after her eye-opening court statement about her ongoing conservatorship. On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer publicly spoke out for the first time about the control that the conservatorship has over her life, which has garnered much attention after the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired earlier this year. Her early '00s ex is speaking out in support of her.