Spring carp kill on Beaver Dam Lake due to virus

The carp kill that took place on Beaver Dam Lake in late spring was due to viral and bacterial infections, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR issued an alert May 28 regarding a complaint about many dead fish in the area. Upon investigation, DNR Fisheries Technician Mark Baldock stated thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states with cloudy eyes and sloughing skin. Samples were then collected for lab analysis.