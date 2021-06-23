Apple Releases Revision to AirTag 1.0.276 Firmware Update

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. An Apple AirTag is a tiny Bluetooth tracker that attaches to an object like your keys (with the help of a separately sold case) and can be located using Apple’s Find My network with an app on the iPhone, Mac or iPad. It offers a level of security and privacy unmatched by other Bluetooth trackers. Apple includes alerts to notify a person if an unknown AirTag is traveling with them, but some journalists and posts on social media suggest those unwanted tracking deterrents didn’t go far enough. On Thursday, Apple said it would update the time it takes an AirTag to play an alert once it’s separated from its owner. Apple is working on an Android version that will be released later this year to help those users “detect” if a stranger’s AirTag is moving with them.