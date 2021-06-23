Apple Releases Revision to AirTag 1.0.276 Firmware Update
Apple on Wednesday released a revised version of the 1.0.276 firmware designed for AirTags, a revision to the original update that was released earlier this month. As noted by MacRumors, the new AirTags 1.0.276 firmware has a build number of 1A287b, while the old firmware had a build number of 1A276d. The original 1.0.276 firmware added anti-stalking security enhancements, and this new version likely just offers a refinement of those features.www.mactrast.com