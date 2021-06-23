Gotham FC sends three players to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

An Orlando Pride goalkeeper has won the Save of the Week three out of four weeks this season. Ashlyn Harris was awarded Save of the Week in the first week of the campaign for her heroics against the Washington Spirit. The following week, Canadian international Erin McLeod came in for the Pride on the road at North Carolina to earn the same honor in her first NWSL match since 2015. Most recently, Harris secured her second Save of the Week against the Spirit yet again following the Pride’s 1-1 draw at Audi Field on June 6.