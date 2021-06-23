Gotham FC sends three players to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
NJ/NY Gotham FC is sending three players to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the oldest women’s soccer Olympian in U.S history. Longtime U.S. women’s national team forward Carli Lloyd will rejoin the side from Gotham FC for next month’s Olympics (her fourth Games). Also heading to Tokyo will be a pair of Gotham teammates on Team Canada as goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Evelyne Viens each will make their Olympic debuts.www.newsday.com