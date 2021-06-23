Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Gotham FC sends three players to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJ/NY Gotham FC is sending three players to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the oldest women’s soccer Olympian in U.S history. Longtime U.S. women’s national team forward Carli Lloyd will rejoin the side from Gotham FC for next month’s Olympics (her fourth Games). Also heading to Tokyo will be a pair of Gotham teammates on Team Canada as goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Evelyne Viens each will make their Olympic debuts.

www.newsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Evelyne Viens
Person
Kailen Sheridan
Person
Kristine Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Rio Olympics#Nj Ny Gotham Fc#Team Canada#Uswnt#Sky Blue Fc#Shebelieves Cup#Newsday Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sky Sport
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Three Olympic Athletes Look Back at 1964 Tokyo Games at Pasadena Senior Center

Olympic Day, which has united the world annually behind the Olympic ideal of honoring sports, nations and cultures, will be celebrated via Zoom for free in Pasadena Tuesday, June 22, at 11:00 am with a look back at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo from the perspective of three athletes who made history there: Donna De Varona, Billy Mills and András Törő.
Soccergoal.com

USWNT Olympics roster: Which 18 players will make Team USA for Tokyo 2020?

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski faces a major challenge narrowing down a collection of world-class talent for this summer's tournament. Vlatko Andonovski is ready to make the biggest call of his U.S. women’s national team coaching tenure. After replacing Jill Ellis in 2019, Andonovski’s major tournament debut was delayed by a...
Orlando, FLgothamfc.com

NJ/NY Gotham FC Looks to Hand Orlando First Loss of the Regular Season

HARRISON, N.J. (June 19, 2021) – NJ/NY Gotham FC gets back on the road to take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday, June 20 at Exploria Stadium. The match will be presented to Gotham FC fans by Saker Shoprite. The action kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Paramount+ (U.S.) and Twitch (international).
Video Gamesvooks.net

Competition: Three copies of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to win

After well, you know, the Olympic Games are taking place later next month in Tokyo Japan. Since we can’t get there, we’ve got a competition to make it feel like you could be there. We’ve got three copies of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the Nintendo Switch to give away...
SportsNBC Sports

First badminton player named to U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo

Beiwen Zhang is the first badminton player named to the U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo. Zhang, 30 and the world’s 14th-ranked player, grew up in China and moved to the U.S. in 2013. She is the first of whom USA Badminton hopes is multiple players on the team. More invitations...
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | NJ/NY Gotham FC

Since the Pride’s Challenge Cup clash with NJ/NY Gotham FC, the Club has added FIFA World Cup Champion midfielder Allie Long from OL Reign and French international Gaëtane Thiney on loan from Paris FC through the remainder of the NWSL season. In addition, the New Jersey-based side added its third overall draft pick in UNC alumna Brianna Pinto, who signed a two-year deal.
MLStimbers.com

Thorns FC's Dunn, Franch, Horan, Sauerbrunn named to U.S. Women's National Team roster for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorns FC midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it was announced today. Before the team’s departure to Japan, the USWNT will play of pair of Send-Off Series matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5.
Golfchatsports.com

All three Rio Olympic men’s golf medalists miss Tokyo Games qualification

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf tournament is set to produce three new medalists. All three Rio medalists — Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar — failed to qualify outright for Tokyo. The Olympic men’s golf field of 64 is drawn from the world rankings after this weekend’s U.S. Open.
Sportscyclingweekly.com

Laura Kenny has chance to claim three golds at Tokyo Olympics

Laura Kenny has confirmed that she has been given the chance to claim three golds at the Tokyo Olympics in August, racing in the omnium, team pursuit, and the first-ever women’s madison at an Olympic Games. To date, Kenny has achieved a clean sweep at the Olympic events she’s contested,...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Three Heat players on Nigeria’s preliminary Olympic roster

The Nigeria Basketball Federation announced a 49-player preliminary roster for the country’s Olympic roster. Three of those players are on the Miami Heat. Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are all on the preliminary roster. The Heat drafted Achiuwa with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they traded for Okpala in the second round of the 2019 Draft. Vincent has spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with Miami.
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

An Orlando Pride goalkeeper has won the Save of the Week three out of four weeks this season. Ashlyn Harris was awarded Save of the Week in the first week of the campaign for her heroics against the Washington Spirit. The following week, Canadian international Erin McLeod came in for the Pride on the road at North Carolina to earn the same honor in her first NWSL match since 2015. Most recently, Harris secured her second Save of the Week against the Spirit yet again following the Pride’s 1-1 draw at Audi Field on June 6.
Animalseurodressage.com

Horse Sport Ireland Decides not to Send Team to Tokyo, Three Spots Released

Despite having achieved a historic, first ever team spot for Ireland at the Olympic Games, Horse Sport Ireland has decided not to send a team to Tokyo. HSI Dressage High Performance Director (HPD) Johann Hinnemann has taken the decision not to nominate a Dressage team to OFI for the Tokyo Olympics. This decision was taken as several key members of the Irish team that had qualified for the Games are unfortunately no longer available for selection due to a combination of horse retirement, veterinary and medical reasons.