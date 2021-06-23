Looking back in Charlevoix: 1921 newspaper warns of tramp invasion

One hundred years ago, the June 23, 1921 Charlevoix Sentinel reported that the renowned German director Eric von Stroheim’s latest Hollywood production would be coming July 23 to the Majestic theater that faced up Park Avenue from Bridge Street. The film was “the deluxe production ‘The Devil’s Passkey,’ a sensational photodrama of women’s greatest temptation. Created by man who knows and who knows you know. Human, because it is true and real; gripping, because it gives you some people you know well, in the one tremendous crisis of their lives. A Universal Jewell production.” Well, that explains a lot.