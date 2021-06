It's summer in Louisiana, and we all know what that means. And if you're like me, you've kind of been wondering what the heck is going on this year. It seems like the "warm" weather ramped up to "hot" weather rather quickly, even for Louisiana. So if you are really feeling the heat, just think about what it would be like if you were wearing a fur coat during these scorching hot months. We've got a few tips from the Arizona Republic, via USA Today to keep your furry friends safe during a heatwave. I've also added in a few favorites of my own (having lived in the south for the majority of my life).