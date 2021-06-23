Braves vs Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves (33-36) and the New York Mets (36-29) will duel in Game 1 of a doubleheader showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 5:10 PM ET. Atlanta just concluded a four-game series with a 3-1 record against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. After winning the first two installments of the series, the Braves split the doubleheader after a 1-0 shutout win in the evening round but lost the afternoon duel versus the Cardinals at 1-9 on Saturday. In the series finale, Pitcher Drew Smyly allowed no earned run on one hit while awarding three free bases but struck out five St. Louis batters in 5.2 innings pitched. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. scored the solo run of the game with one base hit and an RBI while granting one walk in the win for Atlanta. Third Baseman Austin Riley, Shortstop Dansby Swanson, and Pitcher Drew Smyly added one base hit in the winning effort for the Braves.