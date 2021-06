Last night’s 8-7 loss made seven losses in a row and eighteen, count ‘em, eighteen, games the Orioles have dropped on the road, an official team record. Not the kind of record you want to see broken. But if you’re aiming to see history in the making, well, this is what we’re stuck with. The team is now four away from the all-time mark, set by the 1963 Mets and the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics (and tied last night by the Arizona Diamondbacks).