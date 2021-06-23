‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Was This the Most Jaw-Dropping Wheatley Moment of Season One?
For dedicated “Law and Order” fans, the partnership between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) has always been a favorite. Before Meloni left “Law snd Order: Special Victims Unit” at the end of season 12, the duo had established a very strong bond. A bond that seemed to almost supersede the classic “will they or won’t they” storyline found on many television shows.outsider.com