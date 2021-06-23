‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Was This the Most Jaw-Dropping Wheatley Moment of Season One?

With Law & Order: Organized Crime’s first season coming to a close, fans are already getting prepared for Season 2. The SVU spin-off following Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler became an instant hit. However, with Stabler heading the Organized Crime unit, that gives him more time with his new colleagues and friends, and less with his old partner, Olivia Benson. While many fans don’t mind Stabler’s new pairing with Tamara Taylor’s Angela Wheatley, the actress shares the fan anger she has experienced in regard to the love triangle.