Britney Spears speaks: “I’m so angry it’s insane”

On Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears made an emotional statement in support of sister Britney Spears, on the heels of the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing. “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things,” the younger Spears said in a series of Stories published to her official Instagram account. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”