Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears speaks: “I’m so angry it’s insane”

By Constance Grady
Vox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn explosive testimony before a Los Angeles court Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears officially requested that the conservatorship under which she is living be terminated. Since 2008, Spears has been confined by the courts to a conservatorship that leaves both her personal life and her considerable fortune in the hands of a conservator — currently her father, Jamie Spears. But on Wednesday, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”

www.vox.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Explanatory Journalism#New York Times#Aa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesinvesting.com

Angry and traumatized, Britney Spears calls conservatorship abusive

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -An emotional Britney Spears on Wednesday called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back. In a statement of more than 20 minutes, pop star Spears, 39, told the Los Angeles judge overseeing...
Celebritiesicecreamconvos.com

Justin Timberlake Speaks Out In Support Of Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake took to the streets of Twitter to express his support of Britney Spears amid her heartbreaking conservatorship battle with her father. After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out Following Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing: “I Have Only Loved, Adored And Supported My Sister”

On Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears made an emotional statement in support of sister Britney Spears, on the heels of the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing. “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things,” the younger Spears said in a series of Stories published to her official Instagram account. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Jamie Spears Says He Wasn't the One Making Britney's Life Miserable

Jamie Spears has fired back at his daughter's allegations he has taken away her freedom and even her right to marry ... he says that all falls on his successor. Jamie filed legal docs claiming he has not had ANY involvement in Britney's personal conservatorship -- meaning making personal decisions on behalf of Britney -- for nearly 2 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'I'm not here to be anyone's slave': Britney Spears breaks silence and requests end to conservatorship

Britney Spears requested an end to the conservatorship that has dictated her day-to-day life and estimated $60 million estate for 13 years. The court-ordered arrangement, which has been under the control of her father and others since Spears underwent a mental health crisis in 2008, has done "way more harm than good," the 39-year-old pop star said remotely via telephone during a Los Angeles hearing on Wednesday.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).