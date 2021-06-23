Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Kaycee, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Johnson County, including the following locations... Sussex. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 255 and 270.