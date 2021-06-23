Cancel
Keya Paha County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR KEYA PAHA COUNTY At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springview, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springview, Burton, Nets Peak, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 210 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 40 and 86. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Mills, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
City
Springview, NE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Nets Peak
