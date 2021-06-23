Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Bethune, or 13 miles south of Burlington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kit Carson County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 436 and 439. Highway 385 between mile markers 171 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH