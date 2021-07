Solo’s Park and Pub located in Oklahoma City is designed distinctly for people who love hanging out with their friends but also don’t want to leave their dogs at home. Now you don’t have to choose. Solo’s is not your ordinary dog park, in fact, there is nothing ordinary about it and that is what makes it so appealing. Guests can choose multiple options from dining alone while your dog plays with other dogs and has some fun, to having your dog on a leash right at your table and everything in between. Dog lovers, this just might be your new favorite spot.