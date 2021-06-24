Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden nominates Cindy McCain for U.N. food agency ambassadorship

By Maeve Sheehey
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOvOi_0adSvmvD00
Cindy McCain endorsed Joe Biden during his run for president in 2020. | AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

President Joe Biden named four ambassador nominees on Wednesday, including Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain’s nomination is a bipartisan move on Biden’s part, as she is a prominent Republican businesswoman in Arizona. Biden was friends with her husband, who represented the state, and Cindy McCain endorsed Biden during his run for president in 2020. The McCains’ daughter Meghan McCain is a conservative TV personality.

Biden’s other nominees included those for Ireland, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. At this point, Biden has unveiled 23 nominees for ambassadorships.

Michael Carpenter, the managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, was nominated for U.S. representative to the OSCE. Claire Cronin, the majority leader in the Massachusetts Legislature, was announced as nominee for ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ireland. Jack Markell, a former governor of Delaware, was unveiled as the nominee for U.S. representative to the OECD.

The White House has previously stated its intention to have a 70/30 ratio of career appointees to political appointees.

Biden has been on the receiving end of some recent criticism that he’s moving too slowly with ambassadorships, as certain notable posts, such as Germany and Canada, remain unchosen.

The president previously named a slate of ambassadors last week. The White House announced earlier on Wednesday that those names had been sent to the Senate.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cindy Mccain
Person
Jack Markell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#U N#Ap Photo#File#Republican#Osce#Oecd#The White House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's ex-Republican flack Nicolle Wallace has history of fawning over liberal guests

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace's reputation for sucking up to liberal guests is safe if her interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week was any indication. The unabashedly pro-Biden Wallace fawned over Psaki on Thursday's "Deadline: White House," telling her, "You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in that [briefing] room. You spar a little bit with some of the president's detractors, but I'm sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel like it's going?"
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba

The U.S. vote in the United Nations General Assembly against the resolution calling on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba is another example of President Joe Biden ’s reluctance to move away from Donald Trump ’s Cuba policy. The first signal was the administration’s decision to reaffirm, with no real evidence, Trump’s determination that Cuba is not supporting U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden wants to tap friends and party loyalists to fill high-level ambassadorships. That’s nothing new.

With the Biden administration’s core foreign policy team in place, who will the president nominate to fill high-profile ambassador postings? In mid-June, President Biden announced a slate of nominees — including former interior secretary Ken Salazar for ambassador to Mexico and world-famous pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger as ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization.
POTUSFortune

Pressure mounts on Biden to nominate permanent FDA head as dissatisfaction with agency grows

The Food and Drug Administration's stunning decision earlier this month to approve a controversial, first-of-its kind Alzheimer's treatment called Aduhelm from Biogen took many in the biotech community by surprise. But the political implications for the FDA and the future of its senior leadership, as well the agency's relationship with the industry it oversees, are still far from clear as President Joe Biden has yet to decide who to nominate as a permanent FDA commissioner.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
POTUSWashington Times

Christi Grimm, Trump target, nominated by Biden to be HHS watchdog

President Biden on Friday nominated Christi Grimm to be inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services more than a year after former President Trump removed her from a similar role. The move is not a surprise because Mr. Biden in January elevated back her to the acting...