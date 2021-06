RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly during the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Virginia in a low-end/marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk with far eastern counties including the Northern Neck under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts along with lightning and downpours.