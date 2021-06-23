Notes From The Mayor

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Charlotte Ackert, a member of our Board of Trustees, for some time. Her generosity and commitment to WLIW is quite simply unmatched. Her support of our matching gift challenge makes the first-year anniversary of WLIW-FM extra special as we consider all that we’ve accomplished and all we seek to do to serve the East End, Southern Connecticut, and all of Long Island moving ahead. Your support, coupled with Charlotte’s, makes it possible for WLIW-FM to expand our local programming with new upcoming additions like the ALL ARTS Radio Hour premiering this summer, and the George Hirsch Lifestyle Radio series coming this fall, along with our solid line up of national public favorites.