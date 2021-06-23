Notes From The Mayor

On October 23, 2020, I was sworn in as the Acting Mayor of Anchorage. It’s hard to remember now, but our world looked radically different then. COVID cases were increasing rapidly. Our mayor had just resigned. The Municipality was facing a sharp decline in revenue as a result of the pandemic, and our 2021 budget deadline was looming. The pandemic was taking its toll on all of us, but particularly our most vulnerable residents and our local businesses and their employees. Over 200,000 people had died of COVID-19 in the United States alone, and thousands of families across Anchorage were struggling to get by.