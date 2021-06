When was the last time you felt truly alive? The last time you knew you were on the right path in your life? What does that even mean? Well, it no doubt means something different for everyone. But what it means to me is that feeling of knowing I’m exactly in the right place at the right time. That space in which magical synchronicities show up out of nowhere and when I feel my cells buzz and sing. It’s when my body comes alive, shooting off rockets in all directions, yet feeling totally aligned, at ease, at home with itself. It’s a knowing. And a knowing, in my experience, that only comes with having cultivated a place of stillness and awareness. A place where we can sit quietly and observe ourselves in action. If we don’t cultivate that place first, then those shooting rockets can be misleading. There’s a world of difference between a great idea and an insight.