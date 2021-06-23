Cancel
Detroit, MI

The #BeingApartTogether Fundraiser Returns for Its’ Second Year

By Katlyn Holtvluwer
hourdetroit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article#BeingApartTogether was launched last year in the hopes of raising funds to support the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s efforts toward the maintenance and operations of the riverfront during the pandemic. After the virtual event’s success in 2020 — it raised over $175,000 — the nonprofit is hosting #BeingApartTogether again on July 8 to celebrate the major role Detroit Riverfront parks have on the community and to give locals a chance to support its mission.

www.hourdetroit.com
