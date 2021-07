You’ve got the perfect activity planned and the perfect gift, but when it comes down to the food on Father’s Day, you’re a bit weary. Of course, you want to please him, but treating him to a steakhouse meal is against your vegan values, and you know he’ll complain the entire time if you go out to a vegan restaurant. Plus, we’re still trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so going out may not be the best option, anyway. Avoid confrontation and give Dad a meal he’ll actually enjoy by whipping up a few of these Dad-friendly vegan dishes. From breakfast to dessert, we’ve got you.