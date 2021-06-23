Traverse City West Hires Rieman as Girls Basketball Coach

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West announced on Wednesday that Tim Rieman will be the next varsity girls basketball head coach for the Titans.

He has previous experience as a girls basketball head coach at Portage Northern and at Plainwell. He led both teams to conference titles along with leading Plainwell to district titles.

Rieman was the 2009 Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. He also was the Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2021, along with earning BCAM Region Five Coach of the Year this past season.