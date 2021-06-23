Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of the Border Patrol says he is leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. The career agent was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on building a border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction, one of his predecessor's top priorities. The Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.