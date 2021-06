MPR’s Tim Pugmire and Mike Mulcahy write: “Tuesday is likely to be a long day in the Minnesota House as lawmakers debate a public safety budget bill that funds prisons, the courts and the State Patrol. A group of 16 Democrats known as the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus said Monday they will push to add measures to increase police accountability that did not survive negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate. In particular the POCI caucus wanted new restrictions on pretextual stops — where police pull someone over for a relatively minor violation. They say the stops can lead to an escalation of force, as happened in the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center earlier this year and in the death of Philando Castile in 2016. ”