For the first time in just under a month, the Georgia Tech football team has added to the ranks of its 2022 recruiting class. The two offensive linemen, Brandon Best and Griffin Scroggs, are the second and third offensive line commits of the 2022 class (Jeffrey Bonica was the first). Best hails from Milton High School (GA) and is unranked by the 247Sports Composite, but holds a 5.7 (three-star) rating from Rivals. Best is an athletic lineman that will play an important role with the Jackets. The other commit of the day, Scroggs, goes to Grayson High School (GA). He’s also unranked by the 247Sports Composite but has a 5.5 (three-star) rating from Rivals. Scroggs picked Tech over offers from schools including u(sic)GA, Iowa State, and Kansas. With the commitments, Tech’s 2022 class currently sits at no. 8 in 247’s ACC recruiting rankings and no. 45 in the nation. Look for the coaching staff to try to drive those numbers to the top in the coming months.