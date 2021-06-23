Cancel
“Sometimes Us Coaches Make Mistakes..." - Former Chelsea Boss Jose Mourinho Opens Up On Decision To Sell Kevin De Bruyne

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

Speaking to TalkSport, in an interview relayed by the MailOnline, the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs boss opened up about the events that led to the Belgian leaving Stamford Bridge, only for him to return to the Premier League a year later.

Manchester City paid £55 million for De Bruyne in 2015, a club-record fee at the time, as the the Belgian midfielder quickly became integral to both his club and country.

The 29 year-old has gone on make 262 appearances for Manchester City, winning ten pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles.

The attacking midfielder, who was directly involved in 18 Premier League goals last season, was also recently named the PFA’s Players' Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Former boss Jose Mourinho has said that 'sometimes us coaches make mistakes' as he reflected on Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Chelsea in an interview with TalkSport.

Speaking to TalkSport, Mourinho said, “When he was supposed to leave on loan and I made the decision for him to stay, I saw those qualities.

"He did not have the experience and maturity he has now, but his feet and his vision was already there.”

“He impressed me so much I made the decision I don't want this kid to go on loan, I want him to stay, and in our first match of the Premier League season he started against Hull City.”

De Bruyne, who made only nine appearances for Chelsea, spent the 2012/13 season on loan at Werder Bremen before securing an £18 million move to Wolfsburg in January 2014.

When talking about De Bruyne’s exit from the Bridge in 2014, Mourinho said, “He wanted to leave, he wanted to go to Germany where he was previously on loan and so happy, and his decision was to go. He put big pressure on that and it worked very well for him."

“He knew very well what he wanted and he was not ready to have that season at Chelsea where a lot of good players were in the same team, he didn't have the patience.”

Mourinho, who has just been appointed as Roma manager went on to say, “The story is there and the quality of the player is absolute, he is top five in the world.”

“Sometimes us coaches make mistakes, but that was not the case. I saw he had the potential to do it, but he just knew perfectly well what he wanted.”

