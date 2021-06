The Ohio General Assembly’s Republican leaders, especially House Speaker Robert Cupp, of Lima, deserve enormous credit for guiding key compromises that achieved the two-year state budget the legislature approved with healthy bipartisan support Monday. Is House Bill 110 perfect? No work of humankind can be. The budget’s supposed 3% across-the-board tax cut -- by removing one tax bracket and lowering the top tax rate to 3.99% -- would translate into a 9.6% cut on the top portion of their income for some six-figure earners and a whopping 16.8% tax reduction for the upper portion of their income for those making more than $221,300 annually, cleveland.com’s Jeremy Pelzer reports. Meanwhile, lower-income Ohioans collect the crumbs. And parts of the measure invite item-vetoes by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.