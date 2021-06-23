Cancel
Public Health

Long COVID has resurfaced tensions over treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Many long covid patients are experiencing extreme fatigue, a situation which has reignited the polarisation in approaches to treatment and rehabilitation of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), according to a special report today. The BMJ reports on examples where doctors have been challenged for speaking out in the media after talking...

www.eurekalert.org
#Chronic Fatigue Syndrome#Graded Exercise Therapy#Aerobic Exercise#Bmj#Cfs#Freelance#Oxford University#The Me Association#Nhs
