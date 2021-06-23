Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles shares staffing issues with selectmen
FARMINGTON — The police department has five positions to fill and finding candidates is a challenge, Police Chief Kenneth Charles told selectmen Tuesday night. “Sgt. (Edward) Hastings (IV) has moved on. He resigned to take a position with the fire marshal’s office,” Charles said. “With the retirement of school resource officer, Bridgette Gilbert, that’s another key position that requires a particular skill set to satisfactorily fill.”www.sunjournal.com