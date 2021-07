Caterpillar Plagues and Their Connection to the Weather. The weather this year has been bonkers–that is the “technical” term for our record late-winter cold snap, devastating April hail storms, and wet, cool spring. As a result of this unusual weather, I’ve seen trees that have put out three sets of leaves already, as well as trees that didn’t leaf out at all until June. The hard late-February freeze set back the leaf-out of many trees.