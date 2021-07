Cherry Tomato Bread Courtesy: A Practical Baker Original!. Just about every year, our cherry tomato plants produce more product that we can eat, even when we work hard at it. We eat the little tomatoes until our mouths are burned out from the acid! Fresh on salads; fresh right out of a bowl in the refrigerator; rendered down in a skillet for tomato base for an Italian food favorite; but we still can’t keep ahead of them.