The 17 Coolest Places in Boise to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You

Stop right there. Penguin wedding? You had our attention at Penguin wedding. This past year really hasn't been a banner year for many of us, but it's certainly been an exciting year for the Magellanic penguin colony at Zoo Boise. Last May, Jimmy and Rose, one of the penguin couples welcomed their first chick together. It was a huge deal for a few reasons! Penguins are monogamous and Jimmy's mate passed away a few years ago. When Rose came to the zoo, the staff was so excited to see them spending time together and even more excited when Rose laid an egg. The couple took exceptional care of the egg and it hatched into a healthy, male penguin chick named Milo. While Zoo Boise's welcomed other baby penguins, he was the first male one!