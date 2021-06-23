Humpday News Roundup: Winners / Losers Edition
The latest recap of the news you may have missed… we’re assuming by accident. . The Olympic Trials have boosted the Eugene hospitality industry by about $37 million. Granted, that number would be higher were it not for the pandemic limiting the capacity of the stadiums, but it’s nothing to sneeze at. And it offers us a good glimpse into the future where people will be able to gather again and Corvallis will take a share of the profits as well.www.corvallisadvocate.com