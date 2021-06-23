Cancel
Eugene, OR

Humpday News Roundup: Winners / Losers Edition

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest recap of the news you may have missed… we’re assuming by accident. . The Olympic Trials have boosted the Eugene hospitality industry by about $37 million. Granted, that number would be higher were it not for the pandemic limiting the capacity of the stadiums, but it’s nothing to sneeze at. And it offers us a good glimpse into the future where people will be able to gather again and Corvallis will take a share of the profits as well.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Crouser
#Humpday#Child Labor#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Safeway#Market Of Choice#The Girl Scouts#Covid#Itt Technical Institute
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Republican Party
Country
Spain
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Democratic Party
Presidential ElectionABC7 Los Angeles

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting limits put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections. The court, by a conservative-majority 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that...
Florida StateWSMV

NBC News: Vanderbilt student among dead in Florida condo collapse

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News is reporting that a 21-year-old Vanderbilt University senior was among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida last week. According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed. "My son was the strongest...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders continue to keep an eye on the spread of the contagious Delta variant. There are now 27 confirmed cases in Alabama. Doctors believe there could be even more. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports we have at least four cases of fully...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Supreme Court gives another big green light to GOP voting restrictions

Last week, President Biden’s Justice Department made its big entree into challenging a raft of new voting restrictions passed in Republican-controlled states, focusing first on Georgia. On Thursday, the Supreme Court served notice that it will make any such challenges exceedingly difficult. And its ruling appears likely to further encourage...
MilitaryUSNI News

The Navy Must Hide in Plain Sight

The attack had been years in the making, but the sailors on the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) had no way of knowing it. For the bridge team, time seemed to grind to a halt. Amid the myriad alarms and the captain shouting at everyone, the officer of the deck knew only that the ship seemed to have suffered a catastrophic power failure in the middle of the South China Sea.1 Down in the combat information center, the scene was dark—literally. A few sailors managed to turn on flashlights and battle lanterns, but the darkness was foreboding.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have One Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Gamblingsaturdaytradition.com

Michigan Online Sports Betting Winners and Losers As We Head Into The Summer

Does Michigan have what it takes to compete with the big boys of online sports betting? While it still lags behind powerhouse states such as New Jersey and Nevada, Michigan online sports betting has shown signs of life since March. However, despite the improvement in sports betting handle, several sportsbook...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-CA, announced a bill Tuesday intended to help protect coastal communities from climate change effects like sea level rise and stronger storms. The Living Shorelines Act of 2021, which Padilla introduced with Democratic federal legislators from New Jersey and Connecticut, would create a pair of federal grant programs through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study and construct "living shorelines" out of natural materials like plants, sand and rock rather than concrete barriers.