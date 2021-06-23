Can Nearman Replace Himself as Rep?

Mike Nearman openly disagreed with the decision to only allow the public to view the proceedings of the Oregon Legislature. remotely during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the Oregon State House of Representatives, Nearman looked out at the crowds gathered outside the Legislature and did not see the surly, shouting mob that most of his colleagues saw. He heard them screaming “Enemies of the State!” and “Traitors!” and in case their point was not yet clear, “We hate you!”