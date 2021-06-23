Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Can Nearman Replace Himself as Rep?

corvallisadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Nearman openly disagreed with the decision to only allow the public to view the proceedings of the Oregon Legislature. remotely during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the Oregon State House of Representatives, Nearman looked out at the crowds gathered outside the Legislature and did not see the surly, shouting mob that most of his colleagues saw. He heard them screaming “Enemies of the State!” and “Traitors!” and in case their point was not yet clear, “We hate you!”

www.corvallisadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, OR
Government
City
Yamhill, OR
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
County
Benton County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#David Brock#The Oregon Legislature#Commissioners#Coos Bay#Kwro#Oregonian#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...