Mason County, TX

Mason County Ag Property Owners Shelling Out More in Property Taxes

By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

In Part 2 of this story, which will be in next week’s Mason County News, hear from county officials and learn about some possible solutions. Mason County’s agricultural landowners have been shelling out more in property taxes over the past few years, and some are asking why. One local ranch manager told the News that the owner’s property tax bills began to increase substantially beginning around five years ago and were raised $9,000 just last year alone. “Commercial and resident ...

www.hillcountrypassport.com
