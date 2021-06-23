Cancel
Commissioners discuss items

beloitcall.com
 13 days ago

Nathan Gentry requested that the commissioners declare June 20-26 as American Radio Week, during Monday mornings Mitchell County Commissioners meeting. The group will set up their operation in Glasco at the old Fair Grounds with continuous demonstrations of the capabilities of short wave radio. Their operation is of importance, should a mass tragedy interrupt normal communication capabilities and their operation allows them to contact other operators all around the world.

