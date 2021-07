Summer Solstice has arrived with all the fun of this season. It’s time for vacation, family meals, gathering, and, of course, the gardens are in full production. Tomatoes, peppers, and basil are all producing—to name a few. The corn is tasseled; the pollen is falling on the silk. It won’t be long before corn harvest. During this heat-soaked busy time of intense sun is when you will see the impact of watering.