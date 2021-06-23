Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Cocktails To Go Now Here To Stay

corvallisadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxuries as it is for our necessities. During Prohibition, when a quart of beer or a quart of whisky would both send you to jail, a lot of people switched from beer to hard liquor, and since bootleg hooch was often quite harsh-tasting, the country’s collection of cocktail recipes expanded from half a dozen – many bartenders didn’t know how to mix more than the aptly-named Old Fashioned – to hundreds. After Prohibition was repealed, cocktails remained a part of how Americans consumed their favorite psychoactive substance.

www.corvallisadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Strip Clubs#Cocktail Recipes#Restaurants#Food Drink#Beverages#Americans#Senate#Legislature#House#Adpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksliquor.com

11 Watermelon Cocktails to Try Right Now

What’s pink, juicy, flavorful and best enjoyed on the beach during the summer? Watermelon, of course. There are few fruits that can beat this thirst-quencher once warm weather hits, and the way it shines in a cocktail only makes it that much better. Watermelon’s vibrant salmon-red hue and delicate vegetal-fruity...
Colorado Statebcdemocratonline.com

To-go alcohol is here to stay in Colorado (at least until 2025)

To-go alcohol isn't going away anytime soon for Coloradans. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law Tuesday authorizing the continued sale of alcohol for takeout and delivery for the next four years. Previously, to-go and delivery alcohol sales, which were born of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, were set...
Boston, MAeastietimes.com

Outdoor Dining and Cocktails-To-Go Bill Extended

Last year, the owner of The Quiet Few on Sumner Street, Josh Weinstein, emerged as one of the most vocal proponents of the state legislature’s ‘to-go cocktail’ bill. During the height of the pandemic, Weinstein became frustrated by the fact the liquor store across from his business was booming but expensive liquor inventory was collecting dust on his shelves. Weinstein was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened with limited capacity and outdoor seating but couldn’t sell any liquor at a profitable volume.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

QR Codes Are Back, but Are They Here to Stay?

To reduce paper waste and provide contactless ordering and pickup, some Door County restaurants and other businesses are incorporating QR codes into their services. You may also have noticed QR codes starting to appear in the pages of the Peninsula Pulse, linking to event calendars, tour schedules and online-exclusive content such as podcast episodes and the daily e-newsletter.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Aloe Vera Should Be Your Go-To Ingredient For Summer Cocktails

For many, summertime means stocking up on bottles of aloe vera gel or lotion as a soothing salve for sunburns. Or perhaps you have a planter or two of the aloe vera plant in your kitchen as a quick fix for minor burns. But did you know that you can, and should, drink aloe vera as well? According to Thrillist, not only is aloe vera juice tasty and hydrating, but it's good for you as well, citing research by biochemist Dr. Jeffrey Bland that points to aloe vera juice's ability to reduce bloating and gas and improve digestion and gastrointestinal function.
New York City, NYCNN

America loves to-go cocktails. This state won't allow them anymore

New York (CNN Business) — As more Americans get vaccinated, states across the country are lifting their pandemic restrictions. That means that one popular relief measure — the allowance of to-go cocktails at restaurants — is either expiring or continuing, depending on where you live. The National Restaurant Association counted...
RestaurantsCrain's New York Business

To-go cocktails, alcohol delivery to end for bars and restaurants Thursday

New York state's popular to-go alcohol program, which has been a lifeline for restaurants and bars during the Covid-19 pandemic will end abruptly on Thursday. The New York State Liquor Authority announced the end of the program amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing the state of emergency to expire Thursday, in turn lifting more Covid restrictions.
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

To-go cocktails extension triggers continued debate

BOSTON -- Nearly two weeks after lawmakers agreed to continue allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails, beer and wine to-go, the battle over whether that's a good longer-term policy move for Massachusetts is still playing out. Its latest venue was a virtual hearing of the Consumer Protection and Professional...
Recipesmyhoustonmajic.com

7 Fancy Cocktail Recipes For The 4th

The 4th Of July may not be our independence day, but it’s the perfect summer occasion to spark up the grill, in a cute fit, while celebrating with family and friends. And after a long year in the house, we welcome the outdoor festivities. No holiday BBQ would be complete without boozy offerings and if you’re like us, you love a good signature cocktail or party theme. Your drink should match the vibe.
RestaurantsWTOP

Virginians can still order to-go cocktails for at least another year

During the COVID lockdown, many Virginians gained a new reason to get tacos-to-go on the regular: delicious bartender-made margaritas that they could drink from the comfort of their own couch. It was thanks to an easing of Virginia’s liquor laws to help struggling bars and restaurants sell drinks and keep...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

This cocktail-to-go startup is helping restaurants sell carryout booze

As the Covid-19 pandemic closed many Chicago restaurants and bars last year, to-go cocktails became one of the ways those businesses could continue to bring in revenue. The city legalized the practice of selling mixed drinks to go in June 2020, and the practice could become permanently legal in Chicago under a new proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The state of Illinois officially expanded the booze to-go law for three years earlier this month, meaning restaurants can continue offering carryout cocktails until at least 2024.
DrinksPosted by
Hartford Courant

Alcohol to go is here to stay for at least three years

Alcoholic drinks to-go, which helped drum up extra business for some restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, are here to stay under a new Connecticut law that will allow liquor takeout sales to continue for the next three years. The law extends a practice that began last spring when the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order — now expiring ...
Columbus, OHimbibemagazine.com

Strawberry Cocktail: Go Fly a Kite

Gin and génépy set an herbaceous tone for this summer sipper. Gin and génépy create an herbaceous base for this summery strawberry cocktail from Law Bird in Columbus, Ohio. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker, add ice, then shake to combine. Strain into a glass and garnish. Strawberry...
DrinksPosted by
Distractify

Break out the Sparklers — These 4th of July Cocktail Recipes Are a Must-Try!

Get ready to break out all things red, white, and blue to celebrate this 4th of July. Whether you're hosting (or attending) a backyard BBQ, heading to the beach for some sunshine, or driving to a local park to watch some beautiful fireworks light up the night sky, the possibilities are certainly endless thanks to coronavirus mandates being lifted in many places.
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

To-go cocktails triggers heated debate during legislative hearing

BOSTON – Nearly two weeks after lawmakers agreed to continue allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails, beer and wine to-go, the battle over whether that’s a good longer-term policy move for Massachusetts is still playing out. Its latest venue was a virtual hearing of the Consumer Protection and Professional...
Solomons, MDBay Net

Tiki Bar Solomons Is Here To Stay!

SOLOMONS, Md. - Murphy Commercial is pleased to announce that one of Southern Maryland’s icons is back for the long haul! Under new ownership and management, the iconic Tiki Bar Solomons is open for business to stay! This famous Maryland institution with its unique Tiki-beach vibe – will continue to bring the tropical fun, with plans to improve the facility and benefit the community for years to come!