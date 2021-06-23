Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason, TX

Ask Pattie–City of Mason Secretary, Pattie Allen

By Barbara Walker
Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePattie Allen’s experience working in several departments within the City has been a major asset to Mason. With a steadfast dedication and wealth of knowledge, Pattie Allen is no stranger to the City of Mason’s inner workings. Having begun her career with the City in 2001, Pattie has amassed a mental library for problem solving and procedural formality that continues to ensure smooth operations on a daily basis. In May of 2001, Pattie was elected Commissioner of District 1.

www.hillcountrypassport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mason, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east -RIA

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy