Linden, TX

Vardaman "Keith" Higdon Jr.

Texarkana Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Forever Loved and Remembered" Vardaman "Keith" Higdon passed away peacefully at his home in Bayou Sorrell, Louisiana following a courageous battle with cancer, on February 24, at the age of 71. Family and friends will welcome him home for internment in the Linden Cemetery on June 26 at 1:00 PM. Keith was a native of Linden, Texas being born to V.K and Marguerite Nipper Higdon on December 18, 1949. He grew up in Linden and graduated from Linden-Kildare High School as a member of the Class of 1968. After graduation he proudly served in the US Navy. He retired from Oxbow Calcining Manufacturing Plant after 33 years of employment in the maintenance department. As a longtime member of the Hebert Hunting Club, Keith was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed living on the water, fishing and hunting. He was quick witted, loved meeting people and was always ready with a great joke or humorous story. He believed in giving a helping hand to anyone in need and his presence will be missed by all who knew him. Keith is survived by his wife, Brenda and her children that he raised as his own, Marti Connelly (Pat), Joseph Moran (Chrissy), and Mistie Johnson Buzzard, two daughters, Heather Leigh Higdon and Jessica Higdon Beaver (Britt), grandchildren Amelia and Landon Beaver, Forrest Johnson (Shelby) and another eleven grandchildren and fourteen greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Ann Higdon and Cynthia Kay Higdon; and brother Sam L. Higdon (Jackie). He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Vardaman "Keith" Higdon III.

www.texarkanagazette.com
