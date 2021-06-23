JAMES GRIMES

Cancel
Ashdown, AR

Texarkana Gazette
Cover picture for the articleJames "Jimmy" Lloyd Grimes, age 74, a resident of Ashdown, Arkansas died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. Mr. Grimes was born May 21, 1947 in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was retired from Domtar. He was a Mason and a member of the United Steel Workers Union and Richmond United Methodist Church in Ashdown. Mr. Grimes enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, he was an avid Razorback Fan. He was a member of Arkansas Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd B. and Mary Elizabeth Fitzgibbon Grimes; one brother, Charles W. Grimes, Sr; one grandson, Johnny Green; mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Geneva Carver. Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cindy Carver Grimes; two daughters and son-in-law, Michelle and Joe Green of Foreman, Arkansas and Deanna Jackson and fiancé Steven Parker of Ashdown; two sisters, Patsy Simmons of Texarkana, TX and Joan Reynolds of Ashdown; five grandchildren, Lauren McDonald of Poplar Bluff, MO, Dalton and Aspen McDonald of Foreman, AR, Michael Wayne Friday of Ashdown, Jesse Green of Foreman, Joe Allen Green of Alva, OK; six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Grimes will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in Ashdown Cemetery with Terry Hess and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen. The family will be at the Grimes home. Memorials can be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way Little Rock, AR 72202. You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

