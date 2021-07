Efforts to get a federal infrastructure bill through Congress have split into two different paths. A bipartisan plan in the Senate that was originally backed by 10 senators has now more than doubled its support to 21, including 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats. But some Democrats are also creating a plan to pass a bill without a single Republican vote. New York's junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, says she has serious concerns about moving ahead with the bipartisan plan if not all Democrats get on board with a reconciliation bill...