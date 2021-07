The Zodiac Killer was only active between 1968 and 1969, and was never captured, but Zodiac remains one of America's most well known serial killers for several reasons. For one, he communicated with police and the media using complex encoded messages which were only fully solved decades later. He also killed lovers in romantic getaways, instead of the poor and destitute often targeted by serial killers. The killings also occurred in California's Bay Area during the peak of the hippie era. All told, the terror and personality of these events have had a lasting impact, and no one knows if the case will ever be solved. Here's the untold truth of the Zodiac Killer.