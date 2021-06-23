Track of the Week: Stella Farnan “The Blue” (2021)

As the vaccine rollout continues and Covid numbers continue to improve, the return of live music gets realer and realer, and as a result, it's an increasingly busy time for music news. The tour announcements came in like crazy this week, but it's actually kind of a lighter week as far as new albums go. I highlight six below, and here are some honorable mentions: Joan Armatrading, BERWYN, Gucci Mane, HRSMN (Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest & Canibus), GoldLink, Andrew Hung (Fuck Buttons), Matt Bachmann, Covey, Max Bloom (ex-Yuck), Francis Lung (ex-WU LYF), Moonshine, Cola Boyy, Arelseum, Ægir, Amythyst Kiah, Jesuslesfilles, Blurry the Explorer, Neckscars, Dead Witches, Heavy Temple, Mountain Movers, Peace Flag Ensemble, the Tom Morello & The Bloody Beetroots EP, the Lost In Society EP, the Lounge Society EP, the Hannah Georgas EP, the Country Westerns EP, the Noah Britton EP, and the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.