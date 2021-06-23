Cancel
Track of the Week: Stella Farnan “The Blue” (2021)

By Bruce Baker
theaureview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Farnan was one of our artists to watch in 2020, but a global pandemic slowed up the progress of most on the list. With 2020 pretty much a write-off for all, we are pleased to see that Stella has hit the accelerator in 2021. She released “Boxes” in May, and today releases “The Blue”, and we are delighted to have it as our Track of the Week.

www.theaureview.com
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (6/18)

As the vaccine rollout continues and Covid numbers continue to improve, the return of live music gets realer and realer, and as a result, it's an increasingly busy time for music news. The tour announcements came in like crazy this week, but it's actually kind of a lighter week as far as new albums go. I highlight six below, and here are some honorable mentions: Joan Armatrading, BERWYN, Gucci Mane, HRSMN (Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest & Canibus), GoldLink, Andrew Hung (Fuck Buttons), Matt Bachmann, Covey, Max Bloom (ex-Yuck), Francis Lung (ex-WU LYF), Moonshine, Cola Boyy, Arelseum, Ægir, Amythyst Kiah, Jesuslesfilles, Blurry the Explorer, Neckscars, Dead Witches, Heavy Temple, Mountain Movers, Peace Flag Ensemble, the Tom Morello & The Bloody Beetroots EP, the Lost In Society EP, the Lounge Society EP, the Hannah Georgas EP, the Country Westerns EP, the Noah Britton EP, and the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/29)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Lucy Dacus, Sault, H.E.R., and more.
Musichappymag.tv

Greg Steps releases an acoustic dream with ‘Town Without A Face’

Greg Steps releases a gorgeously warm tune, Town Without A Face, about the love-hate relationship with his Brisbane hometown. Melbourne folk singer/songwriter, Greg Steps, strikes us with his sun stroke, daydreamy single, Town Without A Face. Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Out In The Boonies, Steps tips contemporary music...
MusicPunknews.org

Noun to release new EP

Noun is the solo project of Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. This summer, State Champion Records will release Noun's new 3 song EP. The release is called In the Shade and it includes the songs "In the Shade," "Heather," and "Speak to Me." Angie Boylan (Sleater-Kinney) drums and Shanna Polley sings on "Speak to Me." You can see the new video for the title track below. Noun released Crucified [EP] in 2020.
Musictheaureview.com

Track of the Week: Book Klub “Life of Me” (2021)

This week’s Track of the Week comes courtesy of Scottish post-punks Book Klub!. With influences ranging from shoegaze to noise-pop and a whole heap in between, Book Klub have been building quite the following, performing in some of Edinburgh and Glasgow’s most iconic small venues. Consisting of Reece Robertson (guitar and vocals), Jack Martin (drums and vocals), Ewen Kerr (guitar), and Ross Dowling (bass), there’s plenty on the horizon for the foursome, including a London show and a slot at Stag & Dagger Festival.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

SHYGIRL - "BDE" (ft. SLOWTHAI) Genre-defying art-rap artist Shygirl follows last year's great ALIAS EP with "BDE," which features fellow UK rapper slowthai (whose Happyland festival she plays in September). It's a rumbling, moody, experimental rap song and Shygirl and slowthai sound great together. -- LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE...
St. Vincent Covers Metallica’s “Sad But True”: Listen

St. Vincent is one of the many contributors to the massive covers album The Metallica Blacklist. Ahead of the compilation’s September 10 release, she’s shared her rendition of the Metallica track “Sad But True.” Give it a listen below; scroll down for a newly released demo of the song. The...
MusicNME

Listen to Big Red Machine’s stripped-back new single ‘The Ghost Of Cincinnati’

Big Red Machine have shared a new track called ‘The Ghost Of Cincinnati’ – listen below. The National: ‘Sex, death and losing. What else is there?’. The collaborative project from The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon announced their second album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ yesterday (June 29) with the song ‘Latter Days’, which features Anaïs Mitchell.
MusicThe Guardian

Manchester international festival 2021: the best music, from Damon Albarn to Arlo Parks

Music – and specifically the one-off, live extravaganza – has defined Manchester international festival since its inception, from Rufus Wainwright’s debut opera (2009) to Bjork’s Biophilia live debut (2011) and Massive Attack’s collaboration with Adam Curtis (2013). This year’s lineup is similarly impressive, with a multi-genre lineup that offers something for everyone; a sonic balm after a year without live music.
Worldbrooklynvegan.com

Pitchfork Fest announces 2021 London & Paris lineups

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced 2021 dates and lineups for its first-ever London edition, as well as Pitchfork Paris. The inaugural London festival happens November 10-14 at various venues around the city, including the Roundhouse, South Bank Centre, Moth Club, Village Underground, Fabric and more. The lineup includes Stereolab, Moses Boyd, Black Midi, Mykki Blanco, Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth, Iceage, Moor Mother, Cassandra Jenkins, Koreless, Nilüfer Yanya, Good Sad Happy Bad, Ana Roxanne, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Beak>, a PC Music label showcase, and more.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon + Aaron Dessner) Announce New Album, Share New Song “Latter Days”

Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) have announced a new album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, and shared its first single, “Latter Days,” which features guest vocals from Anaïs Mitchell. The album also features Fleet Foxes, Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, This Is the Kit, and others. How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is due out August 27 via 37d03d. Check out “Latter Days” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MusicThe FADER

Big Red Machine announce new album, share “Latter Days” featuring Anaïs Mitchell

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National first debuted Big Red Machine with the project's self-titled 2018 album. 2020 saw a reunion of sorts on Taylor Swift's albums folklore and evermore: Dessner produced those projects, and Justin Vernon sang on two songs. With the indie rock gods fingerprints all over two of the year's biggest albums, it's the perfect time for Big Red Machine to announce its sophomore project How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, out August 27 via Jagjaguwar / 37d03d.
Musicloudersound.com

The Cars: Heartbeat City - Album Of The Week Club review

Shedding their new wave skin to cash in on the MTV video boom, Boston’s The Cars had the brainwave of hiring Def Leppard and AC/DC producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange to make them sparkle. The resultant album, Heartbeat City, generated five singles, including the career-transforming Drive. The album was arguably...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Greg Loiacono Shares Instrumental Guitar Piece "Last Day Of June"

True to the spirit of the day, Greg Loiacono, co-founding member of The Mother Hips, has released his latest single, "Last Day Of June" (listen/share). An instrumental guitar-based piece in the lineage of artists like John Fahey, John Renbourn and Robbie Basho, the recording completes a series of four solo singles issued by Loiacono and The Mother Hips’ longtime record label, Blue Rose. Loiacono performs the song on acoustic guitar on top of a subtle synthesizer bed, while Scott Hirsch of Hiss Golden Messenger adds ebow guitar.
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby on Channeling Steely Dan, Turning 80, and How His New Album Saved Him

The past couple of years have not been easy on David Crosby. After the pandemic made it impossible for him to tour, his financial situation grew so dreary that he feared the bank would take away his house. The tendonitis that’s been plaguing his hands has advanced to the point where it’s difficult for him to play guitar. He’s also had to watch his beloved country get ripped in half by a president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and endure the loss of his biological son, Beckett Cypher, who was raised by Melissa Etheridge.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Halsey, Scott Weiland, Pitchfork Music Festival London, more

Bucks Music Group has signed pianist and composer Robert Mitchell to a worldwide publishing administration deal. “What an honour to join the incredible Bucks Music Group”, he says. “The catalogue speaks strongly for itself – the heritage of creativity across genres and around the world is rich and epic. I am hugely looking forward to us working together!”