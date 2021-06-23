2021 Wheat Harvest begins

The Tom Hull family crew have started cutting wheat further south in Kansas as the state is beginning their harvest. As of this Wednesday morning, Beloit has collected 100,000-125,000 bushels of wheat with the moisture under 13, and protein levels of 10-14 with a 52-65 bushel an acre average. Scottsville and Asherville elevators are just now taking in wheat. Concordia has taken in 156,000 bushels, Jamestown 9,000 bushels and Tipton 25,000 bushels of wheat. Glen Elder, Mankato, Osborne, Jewell, and Randall are just now getting started. As for the weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties as the heat index is forecast to climb into the low 100’s today (Wednesday) and into Thursday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible with wind gusts as high as 25 mph tonight and extend to a 40 percent chance on Thursday and a 50 percent chance on Friday night. A slight chance is forecast for Saturday at 20 percent with a high near 81 degrees. The temperature is to keep in the high 80’s into next Tuesday.