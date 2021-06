Like many regions across the country, southwestern Michigan is preparing for the closure of a nuclear power facility, the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. The impact of this transition on a community can lead to reduced tax base, lost employment, reduction in services and an unused site. The Economic Growth Institute at the University of Michigan and local partners are responding to craft a new vision, strategy and plan that will lower the risk for and severity of such outcomes while driving renewal and growth after the facility’s planned closing next year.