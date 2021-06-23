Big Brother 23, Love Island USA season 3 returns teased in CBS promo
CBS is gearing up for a big summer starting on Wednesday, July 7 — after all, you’ve got both Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA on the way!. In the promo below, you can see just how the network is marketing the shows, acting as though they are essential staples of summer. (Love Island has only been on for a couple of years, but we’ll roll with it.) These are accentuated by a new “summer anthem” by Flo Rida entitled “Summer’s Not Ready.”cartermatt.com