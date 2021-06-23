Big Brother 23, Love Island USA season 3 returns teased in CBS promo

Rick and Morty fans loved Season 5's big premiere! When the fourth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its final five episodes last year, fans had prepared themselves for the long wait that had become the norm from the previous seasons. That's all changed with Season 5 as not only did it premiere a year later, but the new season is finally here to air its new episodes during the Summer! Season 5 of the series gets off to a great start with some key introductions, so what have fans been saying?